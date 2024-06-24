It's still early in the session, but so far the USD and CHF is leading the majors on the upside, while the NZD and JPY has been the weakest.
Catalysts remain thin for now and liquidity thin so worth keeping that in mind.
It's still early in the session, but so far the USD and CHF is leading the majors on the upside, while the NZD and JPY has been the weakest.
Catalysts remain thin for now and liquidity thin so worth keeping that in mind.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read