EUR, NZD, GBP, CAD and eyn are all weakening against the USD.

AUD takes the cake though, its under its late Friday low.

Ranges are not huge but for the Asian time zone are notable:

Political news has dominated.

However, market news centres on the People's Bank of China and its easing today:

Markets have been screaming at the PBOC for further support. These moves from the PBOC are being seen as 'too little, too late'. Ungrateful lot, aren;t we?