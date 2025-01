Trump hit Colombia with hefty tariffs, story is here from earlier:

The President of Colombia responded with tit-for-tat tariffs:

The action-response is likely to be the trade war model going forward:

Trump hits a smaller economy with tariffs

Smaller country hits back

The USD popped higher to open the week:

After a minor retrace its higher again now as Globex opens and equity indexes were marked down:

Trump won't be signing this chart.