There are only three certainties in life:
- death
- taxes
- someone, somewhere, will have a neat and simple narrative to explain all movements in financial markets
Here is my contribution to #3 today - the USD is weaker to kick off the new week due to the election news hitting the headlines this weekend.
Mainly the reported surge of support for Harris in Iowa:
USD has lost ground:
Jokes aside, seems reasonable.
Anyway, markets at this time of week are super-thinly traded. I say this every week but its always gratifying when we get a big move :