There are only three certainties in life:

death taxes someone, somewhere, will have a neat and simple narrative to explain all movements in financial markets

Here is my contribution to #3 today - the USD is weaker to kick off the new week due to the election news hitting the headlines this weekend.

Mainly the reported surge of support for Harris in Iowa:

USD has lost ground:

Jokes aside, seems reasonable.

Anyway, markets at this time of week are super-thinly traded. I say this every week but its always gratifying when we get a big move :