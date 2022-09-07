The Bank of Canada's 75 basis point hike was in line with what economists were expecting and that's left USD/CAD chopping in the 1.3200-1.3165 range in the aftermath.

USDCAD 3 min chart

The pair is 30 pips higher today on the plunge in oil prices but that's balanced by better risk appetite in general.

What's left the market flailing a bit is the lack of guidance ahead. The BOC in the statement said rates will need to rise further but didn't offer any indication by how much. Language about front-loading hikes was also removed.

Overall though, the statement hit a hawkish note to these ears. Previously, there was talk of a top at 3.50% but that's looking less likely as global central banks embrace the idea of breaking inflation despite economic consequences.

Tomorrow, we'll get a speech from BOC senior deputy Caroyln Rogers and that could be key for a sustained Canadian dollar reaction.