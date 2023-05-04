Is USD/CAD front-running a rebound in oil prices?
The pair is down 92 pips to 1.3522 today and at a two-week low.
That's despite a cratering of oil prices this week, though after a plunge to $63 in Asia today, oil has strongly rebounded. The market could be sensing a double bottom here in WTI. It's now up more than $1 today, though still down 10% on the week.
The US side of the equation is also important today as the market frets that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates this year to stem a banking crisis. US 2-year yields are down 20 bps today and flirting with the bank crisis lows.