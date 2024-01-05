The poll shows that analysts are seeing USD/CAD fall to 1.30 by year-end, although not before touching 1.34 in three months' time. Scotiabank notes that: "We think rate cuts are probably going to come a little bit earlier, maybe a little quicker in the US relative to much of the rest of the world. Some compression in yield spreads should result in supporting the Canadian dollar."

As for the longer-term outlook for the loonie, you can check out Adam's post here: Where will the Canadian dollar be in 2030?