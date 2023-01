There isn't fresh news nor data crossing. Choppy volatility in USD/JPY looks set to continue, even into this huge central bank week:

On the 130 big figure, Japanese exporters have set sell orders.

Down near 129.00 importers are lining up to buy USD/JPY.

Mix in large option expires circa 130 for today and 129.00 on Tuesday (Justin will have more on option expiries later today).

USDJPY choppy range: