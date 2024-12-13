The US dollar is broadly higher pretty much across the majors' board.

JPY is notably weak on the session, USD/JPY above 153.00 as I update.

The only thing we've had of Japan was the Q4 Tankan, which wasn't too bad and showed firms expecting inflation above the BOJ 2% target out for 5 years.

Amidst all the rumours of a BoJ hold decision next week the Tankan stands out as saying there's still a chance of a hike (IMO). Nevertheless, yen is weaker on the session.

USD/JPY update - that red line I've drawn in is around 153.30 where I think perhaps some resistance on the day. I'm sure ForexLive traders in the comments have better ideas than me though!

Those rumours: