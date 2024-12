USD/JPY daily

Yen bulls got some help from their neighbours today after South Korea's president declared martial law. That move led to a flight to safety in markets and has extended the reversal of earlier gains in USD/JPY.

The bond market has steadied in the past 15 minutes but markets will be closely watching US JOLTS data at the top of the hour. If it's better than anticipated, we could see an intraday bottom in the pair.