US August job openings in the JOLTS survey rose to 9.61m compared to 8.80m expected. That's led to a further round of bond selling and a broad rally in the US dollar.

The result has been a break of the key 150.00 level in USD/JPY and up to 150.07. Eyes or on this pair for intervention or a run on stops higher if intervention doesn't occur.

USDJPY 10 mins

Last October the pair broke 150.00 and quickly ran nearly 200 pips before it was smashed lower on intervention.