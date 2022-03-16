The Fed statement has lit a fire under the US dollar and USD/JPY is now through 119.00.
Note that today's rally through 118.70 (on a Fed day, no less) breaks the 2016 high.
That's a big level and the break would be confirmed on a close above 119.00.
