USD/JPY is at the highs of the day, up 72 pips to 142.47.

The climb comes with a worrisome rise in long-dated Treasury yields. US 30s are now up 4.6 bps on the day to 4.25%. They fell to 4.22% earlier and that prompted some risk appetite but they have begun to rise again.

US 30-year yields

USD/JPY rose above the earlier high at 142.44 and isn't facing much in the way or resistance until the 142.85 zone.