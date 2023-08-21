USDJPY daily

Rising Treasury yields are underpinning USD/JPY to start the week. The pair is up 64 pips to 146.02 after running stops above the figure. The rally today comes following two days of declines at the end of last week.

Yields are near the highs of the day with US 10-year rates up 5.5 bps to 4.30%. That's eroding gains in equity futures ahead of the weekly open.

In terms of headlines, there isn't much for US traders to look forward to this week. Powell's Jackson Hole speech is coming Friday and the calendar is light until then.