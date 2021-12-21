Rates continue to move higher and pull USD/JPY along with them.

USD/JPY is up to 114.11, up 53 pips on the day. The high immediately after the FOMC decision was 114.28.

I would peg the move mostly on omicron optimism. That's the ebb and flow right now with the market alternately freaking out about the present and then looking further out into the future where -- hopefully -- we're done with this nightmare.

Notably though, European yields are rising more today and I think that's at least partially to the stratospheric moves in gas and energy prices. That doesn't look like it's going to solve itself any time soon and is going to be a major pain point for consumers and industry.