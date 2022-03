No point trying to be catching a falling knife (the yen) here. The pair continues to rocket higher and all yen pairs are up by over 1% on the day at this point. USD/JPY is now over 170 pips to 123.76 and starting to close in on the 124.00 handle.

As mentioned earlier, there isn't much standing in the way of 125.00 and only that might offer some natural resistance to the upside leg here. That said, with bond yields continuing to ratchet higher as well, it may be tough to contain the rally.