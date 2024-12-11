Summarising the findings.

Concerns About Trump Presidency: Nearly 75% of Japanese companies expect Donald Trump's next term as U.S. president to negatively impact the business environment. Key concerns include planned tariff hikes and heightened U.S.-China trade tensions.

Impact of Tariff Hikes: Trump has threatened tariffs exceeding 60% on Chinese imports, with initial tariffs projected to range from 15% to 60%. Additional threats include a 25% levy on goods from Canada and Mexico, where many Japanese automakers operate factories. Two-thirds of firms indicate no planned changes to business strategy, while 22% would cut costs and 8% would expand in other markets.

Earnings Outlook: Half of Japanese companies expect higher earnings in the next fiscal year. About 20% anticipate a decline, while the remainder foresee stable earnings. Improved profits are attributed to rate hikes, stronger freight rates, and a tourism boom.

Yen and Exchange Rate Expectations: Approximately 60% of firms predict the dollar will trade between 140 yen and 150 yen in 2025.

Bank of Japan Leadership: Over half of respondents expressed confidence in BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s ability to normalize monetary policy after ending negative interest rates in March. The BOJ raised its short-term policy target to 0.25% in July, with expectations of another rate hike soon.

Survey Details: Conducted by Nikkei Research for Reuters between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6. Survey included 505 companies, with 236 responses provided anonymously.



The BoJ meet next week, on hold?