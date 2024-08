We haven't heard much out of Japan today:

The USD has weakened across the major FX board, but its against JPY that is most notable.

On Friday USD/JPY fell towards 147.50. After trading above 148.00 in early Asia USD/JPY has now extended its down draft to lows just above 147.00. ..

There is no obvious smoking gun, apart from the continuation of the downtrend since 149.