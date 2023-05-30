USD/JPY 5 mins chart

Kanda may deny that the meeting today was meant to serve as a verbal intervention against yen weakening but we have seen countless times in the past that it is certainly part of the agenda. With USD/JPY having threatened to run away earlier today, it was definitely a timely reminder by Japanese officials.

In any case, as mentioned during the announcement in the hours before, this isn't one where Japan will draw a hard line on the yen yet. In fact, we're probably quite far from it - at least according to my 'guesstimations'.

USD/JPY has moved back higher as buyers are fading the earlier dip, in a push to 140.60 levels now. As long as price holds above 140.00, they will stay poised to continue with the breakout move towards 142.00 next.