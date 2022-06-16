The pushes above 135.00 in the past week have been met by sellers but buyers also held their ground by not allowing pullbacks to extend too far. The latest drop at the start of the day was defended by the 200-hour moving average (blue line) but now we're seeing a quick drop in European morning trade following the SNB decision earlier here.

The surprise move exemplifies the narrative that no central bank is being spared from the inflation battle and all eyes are on the BOJ now after the SNB made the policy pivot today. The Japanese central bank is the last of the majors to still be sticking to its guns.

In any case, it looks like traders are getting a bit jittery as USD/JPY has fallen from 134.50 to 132.35 now. The break below the 200-hour moving average puts sellers in near-term control with the drop below the short-term support at 133.18 exacerbating the decline at the moment.

The 38.2 Fib retracement level of the recent swing higher from late May to earlier this week stands at 132.06 and will be the next key support level Support Level A trading support or support level represents a given price that acts as a temporary barrier for an asset. In particular, this level ensures an asset's price will not fall below it or will encounter difficulty in doing so.All assets can utilize supports, be it forex, equities, commodities, etc. A given asset's support level is created by buyers that enter the market whenever the asset falls to a lower price. Basic support levels can be calculated and charted by identifying the lowest lows for a time period being considered. This can occur over any period, be it daily, hourly, etc.A support line can be either flat or skewed up or down relative to the overall price trend. Looking deeper, other technical indicators and charting techniques can be used to identify more advanced versions of support.Support levels differ from resistance, which illustrate the opposite direction of price movements.Understanding Support LevelsWhen the price of an asset falls towards a defined support level, the asset can either hold at this level or fall further. In this case, additional supports must be identified to compensate for a breach or decline.Support levels in many assets can be created by limit orders or simply the market action of traders and investors.Traders can rely on support levels to plan either entry and exit points for trades, as well as crafting more detailed trading strategies. For example, if the price action on a chart falls below a support level, it is seen as an opportunity to buy or take a short position. Additionally, if this breach of the support level occurs during uptrend, it may possibly be a sign of a reversal and strength. Read this Term to watch if the run lower persists.