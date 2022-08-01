The selling of USD/JPY that began after last week's FOMC rate hike has continued again today in Asia trade to kick the new week and month off.

Its making a new post-FOMC low close to the 132.00 level. Its at its lowest now since the middle of June.

I mentioned a first possible support level for the pair back on Friday:

And, here we are ... I have inserted a wee arrow on what I was eyeing. It doesn't look like a solid wall, but it might provide an area where we will see some work being done:

usdyen chart 01 August 2022