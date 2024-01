USD/JPY had traded higher in the Asian morning, as high as circa 148.47.

I mentioned yesterday to expect some sort of verbal intervention given the swiftness of the yen's decline since late in December:

Suzuki weighed in with some mild comments a few minutes ago:

These have been enough to give the yen a little bit of a push higher,. USD/JPY dropping back to levels it saw earlier today, and other yen crosses much the same).