When USD/JPY was trading around 155.90 yesterday I mentioned that the third attempt at a resistance level is often the one that breaks, but that I was a bit early.

Monday Europe/US time brought the break through 156.00 though, and we've extended that a little now:

I numbered the attempts at 155.90 1, 2 and 3.

But I stuck in 4 arrows if you want to disagree with me. I see your point but I'm gonna settle on my reality not yours ;-)