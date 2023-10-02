The USD/JPY range hasn't been much today, but the direction has been up.

Above 149.72 and to its highest in 11 mtnhs.

Officials from Japan's finance ministry, and the wider government, along with the Bank of Japan have been active in what is sometimes referred to as an 'open mouth policy' - i.e. trying to talk some strength back onto the yen. When to the start yelling at us today?

They have been ignored, we are not even close to this yet:

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda