Not seeing much news on the yen at all, apart from what has already been posted.

There is some news about on Nippon Steel:

The firm's CEO says we believe a fresh review by new CFIUS members under the incoming US administration could lead to a better understanding

Background to this is US President Biden blocking the takeover deal. I wonder if Trump will view it differently?

Anyway, back to USD/JPY, bit its highest since July 17 last year

Also, Japan's 30-year bond yield increases to 2.32%, the highest since 2010