USD/JPY vs US Treasury 10-year yields hourly chart

The test of the 135.00 mark this week seems to coincide with 10-year Treasury yields having knocked on the door of its own 100-day moving average. Since then, yields have slipped as seen yesterday and that is taking USD/JPY down with it as the latter is now down another 0.3% today to 133.85 at the moment.

Of note, we are seeing price run into a test of its 200-hour moving average (blue line) at 133.78 currently. Hold above and buyers are still in the game with the near-term bias keeping more neutral for now. However, break below and sellers will regain the near-term momentum instead.

But even with a break lower, there is still downside support from the 100-day moving average at 132.98 for now. That will be a key line in the sand to watch in gauging the strength of the rebound seen in the past four weeks from the 130.00 mark.

It seems like markets have settled on BOJ expectations ahead of next week, so the key determining factor for any moves in USD/JPY will come down to the bond market. As such, PMI data later could be a factor impacting the risk mood and growth/central bank outlook so that is something to be mindful of before the weekend.