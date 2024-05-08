Snippet comments from Westpac on USD/JPY:

USD/JPY looks to have found a floor in the 152/53 zone for the time being.

Even with a cautious Powell and less evident US exceptionalism the dynamics of underlying US resiliency remain and so USD/JPY is still expected to regain an upwards trend, but it may face interim hurdles now in the 155.00 area and the mid 158’s.

And on the AUD: