Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda spoke with media earlier in the day in Tokyo, saying that Japanese authorities were in close contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other overseas authorities almost every day on currencies and the broader financial market.

Kanda's comments are a direct reference to intervention. Despite this the yen did basically nothing. But, its starting to edge higher now.

