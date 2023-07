Watch for buy stops in USD/JPY if 140.00 gives way.

The FX market had a couple looks at 140.00 yesterday but failed at 139.99 both times, creating an interim double top that resulted in a dip down to 139.12.

The dollar is bid once again today after a low initial jobless claims report and a break would eye the 141.00 range, which is the 50% retracement of the move on the above chart.