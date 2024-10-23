USD/JPY has dripped lower from highs above 153.00 during US time.

Not a lot lower, but I'm sure Japanese authorities will welcome any relief from the pounding JPY has taken, no matter how small.

The dip for the US dollar was attributed to the Beige book:

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke during US time:

I've been saying that the BoJ seem hell-bent on raising rates ... but I also add that there is still quite the disparity between US and Japanese rates. Enough for building of major carry trades? Dunno. But approximately 12 big figures in around 4 weeks is sure something.