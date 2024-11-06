I've seen figures suggesting Trump to take 312 college votes vs. Harris 226. Seems a bit extreme , but still it's the vibe right now. Trump in front bigly.
.
The USD is skyrocketing.
AUD down 1%, NZD not far off.
GBP down, EUR dpwn, JPY down.
