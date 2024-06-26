USD/JPY 10m

Verbal intervention isn't what it used to be.

There was a time when tough talk from Kanda was worth +150 pips and some serious reconsideration of positions. Today, he pushed all the buttons and the market isn't impressed.

After a 35-pip dip, there has been a rapid turnaround to a session high. The one line that might have emboldened longs was when he said they "don't have specific levels in mind." That may have been a hint that 160 doesn't matter.

At the same time, he ticked all the boxes in saying moves have been speculative and one-sided so you need to have some real cohones to chase this rally.