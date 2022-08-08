USD/JPY caught a hug updraft after the US data on Friday. The NFP was strong all round and rekindled thoughts of further 75bp rate hikes ahead from the US Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) ... while the Bank of Japan sits with its ultra easy policy.

USD/JPY is back on the 135 big figure and is sitting circa 125.10-odd as U update. Its just gone 9am in Tokyo and 8am in Singapore and Hong Kong. Asia is kicking off the session ahead.

We have just had data from Japan, not a focus though:

The actual results are boxed, the column to the right is the central estimate while the column to the far right is the previous month's data result.