To put his remarks into context, he was asked what sort of message would he deliver to his successor and if he had any regrets as BOJ governor with his tenure set to be up in April. He went on to list his "achievements" before saying that his only regret perhaps is that inflation did not hit 2% in a sustainable manner during his tenure - that is not enough to warrant a change in policy stance.

That essentially cements the likelihood that we should not expect any major policy change by the BOJ in March and perhaps also in the April policy meeting. Just be aware that Kuroda's term will end on 8 April this year.

The yen has already been softer in European trading amid higher yields but the drop is starting to pick up now with USD/JPY rising back above 130.00 and set for its biggest one-day gain since 15 December.

That said, the downtrend remains intact and buyers have more work to do even if they manage to push back above 130.00.

The move above the figure level will at least offer some pushback to sellers but the trendline resistance (white line) around 131.75 and the series of lower highs, lower lows are still key technical considerations that buyers must shake off.