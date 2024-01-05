The pair is now aiming for four straight days of gains since the turn of the year, with the latest push higher today looking to take out the 145.00 mark. Price is now trading to 145.25 - its highest since 13 December - and also pushing past the 61.8 Fib retracement level of the swing lower in the last two months at 144.70:

USD/JPY vs US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

The jump at the moment owes to a push higher in Treasury yields as well, with 10-year yields now up by 3 bps on the day to 4.02%. As 10-year yields look to clear the 4% mark to start the year, that also has spillover impact to broader markets as we have seen so far in the last few days i.e. the reversal of the sell the dollar, buy everything else mood from the end of last year.