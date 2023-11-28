The greenback has now pared losses across the board, sitting marginally higher against the likes of the euro and yen. Meanwhile, the antipodean currencies are down at the lows for the day and starting to cast some doubts over the potential technical breakouts here. The dollar is seeing more of a push and pull mood to start the week, with USD/JPY recovering from 148.00 earlier to 148.75 now:

USD/JPY vs US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

I don't see any major headlines to be driving the move, so this seems more like some pushing and pulling in flows ahead of month-end perhaps. That is certainly keeping things interesting on the week, with the bond market also a key focus point as 10-year Treasury yields near a major technical level.

If anything else, just be mindful of the 7-year notes auction coming up later in US trading.