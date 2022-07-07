Reuters took a poll this week (July 1 to 6), 61 analysts responded.

Main points:

median forecast was for 131 in six months' time, compared with 126.84 in last month's forecast

Seven of 61 respondents projected the yen to be at a weaker level than that six months from now, including four forecasting it to be at 140.

Japan was unlikely to intervene in the FX market to stop it from sliding, 45% of 22 poll respondents said.

"The BOJ will probably be forced to abandon the yield curve control policy in the coming months if JPY depreciates further. However, direct intervention looks unlikely," said Roberto Cobo Garcia, head of FX strategy at BBVA.

Ten of 22 poll respondents said Japan would not intervene.

six respondents predicted intervention at the 140

four chose 145 as the likely trigger level

One selected 150

another said 155 or weaker

---

USD/JPY update: