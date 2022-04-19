USD/JPY rise. Relentless. 20-year highs (again).
If you are tuning in to FX for the first time the key driver is policy divergence between the Bank of Japan (maintaining loose monetary policy) and the Federal Reserve (on a rapid tightening path).
