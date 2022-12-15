USD/JPY is beginning to look like a classic three-candle reversal pattern.

The pair just touched above Tuesday's high and it would need to close above it (137.97) to confirm. Adding to the technical case is the higher low from the Dec 2 bottom of 133.62. Also in the mix was the Nov 15 low of 137.66.

What's making it all more interesting is that global central banks are pushing a more-hawkish path for rates while the BOJ sticks to its guns. The major risk is a change of heart from Kuroda as that would cause some major waves in the global sovereign market and a jump in the yen.

For now though, the chart is showing signs of a bottom.

USDJPY daily