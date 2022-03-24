The pair continues to run away to the upside and from a technical perspective, it is tough to pick a top at this stage.

The key level this week was the 120.00 level and in breaking that, there is little stopping a push towards 125.00 next - at least if you go by sentiment and the charts.

The latest remarks by BOJ policymaker Kataoka here is certainly keeping bulls invested. That adds to the resumption in the selloff for bonds on the day. 10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 3 bps to 2.346% currently.