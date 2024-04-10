USD/JPY quickly fell back to 152.00 from 152.50.
Obviously, the worry is that Japan's Ministry of Finance intervenes but it would be an odd time to get involved given that the US dollar is riding broadly based on fundamental data.
USD/JPY quickly fell back to 152.00 from 152.50.
Obviously, the worry is that Japan's Ministry of Finance intervenes but it would be an odd time to get involved given that the US dollar is riding broadly based on fundamental data.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read