The USDJPY moved above a swing area yesterday between 154.54 and 155.21 and also above a upside trendline. The break was more bullish.

When the price modestly corrected into the first few hours of the Asian session yesterday, the price retested that break level, and found willing buyers. The price moved higher in fits of up and down price action during the day, but close near the highs for the day after comments from Fed chair Powell were little less dovish.

What next?

With a price reestablishing its trend move higher this week, the buyers remain in firm control. There is not a whole lot of resistance until 157.116, and then above that 157.921.

On the downside, it would take a move back into the aforementioned swing area below 155.21 and then 154.542 disappoint the buyers and likely lead to more downside probing.

So buyers remain in firm control.

