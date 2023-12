The greenback is down on the day now but it seems to owe much to a surge in the yen, with other major currencies also trading to their lowest points today against the Japanese currency. USD/JPY is now down over 1% to 145.50 levels as sellers are targeting the 150.00 mark next:

USD/JPY daily chart

Elsewhere, GBP/USD is up 0.2% to 1.2580 while AUD/USD has turned losses into gains and is now up 0.2% to 0.6560 on the day.