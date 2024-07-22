USD/JPY 5-minute chart

The pair had been holding steadier around 157.30-50 levels in Asia before easing slightly to 157.00 just about a half hour ago. The break under the figure level seems to be triggering some stops amid a quick fall to 156.50 on the day.

This cuts back some of the bounce last Thursday, with the pair having hit a low of 155.36 at the time. This suggests that sellers are also still interested, with dip buyers struggling to gain too much traction after Japan intervened. Here's a look at the daily chart:

USD/JPY daily chart

The broken trendline support now acts as somewhat of a resistance for buyers in the latest rebound last week.