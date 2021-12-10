I tend to think there is a bias for risk trades to struggle into the weekend when covid risks are worsening.

There's plenty of optimism about omicron but that could be dashed by news of rapid spread or higher hospitalizations in rapid fashion. In addition, the Fed is next week and it's tough to buy a dip ahead of a faster taper.

So US 10-year yields are down 3 bps and USD/JPY is at the lowest since Monday. That said, the daily chart isn't showing any panic:

The picture is less-comforting in the short-term with the hourly chart hanging by a thread:

I worry about an ugly finish today.