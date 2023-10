USD/JPY 5 mins chart

With Tokyo watching so far today, traders are looking a little hesitant once again for now. However, with 10-year Treasury yields inching back towards the 5% level, that is keeping the pair underpinned in the bigger picture. There is some relief in tensions in markets from the Israel-Hamas conflict but all of this - including the USD/JPY tentativeness - plays into the known unknowns that we're all waiting to see change in the day(s) ahead.