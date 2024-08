While we had a data release from Japan earlier the yen doesn't need much to move around.

The volatility recently continued today, albeit in a reduced range than we are accustomed to:

The reverberations of the Bank of Japan rate hike, the imminent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut, and the carry unwind are all continuing.

Summer (northern summer) markets are thinner than at other times of year, and this diminished liquidity has been exacerbated by the wild swings.

