USD/JPY is inching its way higher.
Iits ticked above 145.00. The last time it was this high was November last year.
Earlier:
- I know. I know.. I know. The USDJPY is overbought, but how do you trade it?
- USD/JPY at 152 is a possible Bank of Japan intervention trigger - Credit Suisse
- Tokyo area CPI for June, headline 3.1% vs. 3.8% expected
- Japan Industrial Production (preliminary, May) -1.6% m/m (expected -1.0%)
Around 145 is a bit of technical resistance, on a "support becomes resistance" basis.
I've stuck the little cursor line around 145.30 as the level, but don't chisel that in stone.