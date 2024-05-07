USD/JPY jumped earlier on comments from Kanda pointedly not responding to Yellen - tensions are evident in the intervention realm:

USD/JPY shot up to around 154.25/30 before retracing all of its gain ... and has since shot even higher, circa 154.40+ as I post.

Eslewhere the USD lost some ground. AUD notably gained, to highs around 0.6642+. And now that move has reversed with AUD/USD circa 0.6622.

EUR, NZD, GBP all followed a similar pattern. CAD weak now too.

Which chart to post?

Let's stick with everyone's favourite, USD/JPY: