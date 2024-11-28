The Tokyo headline CPI data showed a big jump in November:

As I said in that post, this data is a point in favour of a Bank of Japan rate hike at its December 18-19 meeting, and thus yen supportive.

If you were having a break from eating turkey you'd have seen USD/JPY dropping just prior to the data release. Things like this do happen, sure, but things like this can also be suspicious (someone got a leak?).

Information flow from Japan can often be a bit leaky. There is a reason we have a pic like this in the ForexLive archive!